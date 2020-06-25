Residents ‘chasing’ drug users out of their closes in and around Dundonald Street area

Exasperated residents who have faced a barrage of drug problems for over a year claim they are being forced to take action themselves.

Locals say the “grim reality” of living around Arklay Street, Clepington Street, Court Street and Dundonald Street has become worse over the past 18 months.

And residents say they have to take matters into their own hands to stop drug taking near their homes, with one man claiming he has to perform as a “lookout” to stop people defecating in his block.

The man, who declined to be named, contacted the Tele after recent complaints from those living on Kirk Street and Atholl Street in Lochee about on-going drug problems.

The experiences of those living in Lochee has drawn uncanny parallels to events unfolding in the east end of the city, the man claimed.

© Supplied

Speaking today he admitted to resorting to “chasing drug abusers” out of closes and neighbouring buildings in a bid to tackle the problem.

He added: “For around 18 months it has been the same in this area. Daily I’m chasing drug abusers out of my close, out of neighbouring closes. Finding them slumped in the street.

“I’m finding needles, spoons, wrappers you name it. I wake up to find meat (butchers sausages) , furniture and methadone bottles laying around.

“Honestly, you could pick any hour of the day around here, walk around three streets checking a half dozen closes, and find dealers and users in them.

“A few weeks ago, I found one man, pants at his knees, shooting into his groin at 8am on a Sunday. That could have easily been either of my children discovering him.

“For now, I’m about to have to perform a look out for the person that defecated in my building.

“They are here daily, but the time frame spans a good few hours. I should be working, I should be schooling my kids, I should be enjoying my time with them.

“Instead, I’m telling these drug users to go someplace else rather than my block.”