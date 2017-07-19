Emergency services descended on a Fife street amid a three-hour standoff at a house.

Police and specialist paramedics were called to Arthur Place in Springfield, near Cupar.

Officers were initially called to the scene as part of their hunt for a missing man.

But there were soon concerns raised for his safety within a nearby property.

It led to the road being blocked off by emergency vehicles.

One local woman said she had “never seen so many police vans, ambulances and incident vans” as the drama unfolded.

However, police confirmed today that Sunday afternoon’s incident had eventually been brought to a “safe conclusion” several hours later, and the man was taken to be assessed medically.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said he had seen police round the corner from where he lives.

He said: “I went out and saw a load of police at a house.

“They were there for ages — everyone was talking about it.

“There was apparently a standoff – the boy was having none of it.

“I think it was eventually resolved but for a while it was like something out of a film.

“You wouldn’t expect to see that kind of thing here, especially not so many police officers — in broad daylight on a Sunday too.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service told the Evening Telegraph: “We received a call at 3.24pm on Sunday from Police Scotland to attend an address at Arthur Place, Springfield.

“We dispatched one ambulance and our special operations response team to the scene.”

The ambulance units were later stood down.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland added: “Police in Fife attended the Springfield area around 1.30pm on Sunday as part of inquiries to trace a 33-year-old man reported missing in Cupar.

“The incident was brought to a safe conclusion around 4.15pm when the man was detained by officers and taken to hospital for assessment.”