Locals left baffled at Christmas tree in Dundee’s City Square

Dundee City Council’s second attempt at a festive centrepiece has failed to get locals rockin’ around the Christmas tree.

Instead the tree in City Square has left many baffled, particularly over the bizarre white “spider’s web” decoration that covers it.

Several Tele readers have written in to complain about the underwhelming foliage, claiming neighbouring cities have far superior Christmas trees.

It’s the second tree Dundee City Council has installed this year, after the first one began falling apart within hours of being erected.

Clara Price, 19, a student in forensic anthropology from the West End, said: “I wouldn’t say I like it. It’s not very pretty. It’s a bit scrappy and I don’t know what the white stuff is.

“There’s no tinsel, that would be better. It doesn’t really match up to other cities.”

Paul Chloups, 28, a gardener from Poland but living in Dundee, said: “To be honest I don’t like the white stuff, it looks a bit like a spider’s web.

“There should be more balls and less of the white. I’d rather tinsel, but it’s OK, it looks bigger than last year.”

Wendy Stewart, 48, a secretary from Craigowl, said: “It’s rubbish. Very poor. It’s normally so much better than that. It’s the replacement tree because the first one was so poor but this one isn’t much better. The decoration does look nice when it’s dark, but they’re the same as last year, except the white bits.”

Philip Coussell, 71, from the city centre, is head chef at the Queen’s Hotel.

© DC Thomson

He said: “I’m not impressed. In all the 25 years I’ve lived here I’ve seen better trees than this small one. More effort needs to be done throughout the city – we tend to have the same routine here.

“The same Christmas market comes to the City Square every year selling the same things, I’d like to see a market more similar to the one in Edinburgh.

“Also more of the shops could have trees outside their front doors or hanging from poles like they do with baskets.

“You see that sort of thing in cities abroad but there isn’t much effort put into it here at all.”

And tourist Beverley Cumming, 68, a hospice worker from New Zealand, said it was refreshing to see a tree lit up in the dark evenings.

She said: “I like it, it’s a novelty for me. I’m not sure of the film but everything else is OK. We don’t get to see trees lit up at night in New Zealand – we still decorate them but it never gets as dark as it does here at night.

“People decorate their houses with snow but it’s not the same because it’s not cold.”

The Tele asked Dundee City Council about the strange decoration.

A spokesman said they are environmentally friendly, bio-degradable streamers.

The spokesman also defended its efforts and said comments from members of the public will be taken on board next year.

He said: “Environmentally friendly bio-degradable streamers were used as part of the city’s Light Night celebrations on Friday.

“The streamers will break down over time and how long they last is dependent on the weather.

“We always value feedback from members of the public and will take this on board when deciding future plans for the tree and switch-on events.”