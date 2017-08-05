A pothole patrol has been launched in Angus to find a quick fix to an issue that costs drivers an average of £110 a year.

Ben Lawrie, Lib Dem member for Monifieth and Sidlaw, wants to make Angus “just that little bit nicer” by urging residents to join him in his crusade.

Figures from the RAC revealed the first quarter of 2017 saw a 63% increase in damage, despite a mild and dry winter.

Mr Lawrie said: “Potholes aren’t just an eyesore. They contribute to axle and suspension failure, which accounts for a third of mechanical failures that cost motorists £2.8 billion a year.

“It’s the council’s job to keep our roads in good shape. However they can’t fix problems they don’t know about. This is why I’m encouraging members of the public to be proactive in reporting potholes to their local councillors.

“We’re quick to complain when we see them. If we just direct our complaints to the right people then we can all play a part in keeping our streets safer and better looking.”