Business owners have hit out at roadworks which they claim are costing their firms money.

It comes after Scottish Water announced work lasting eight weeks, which began last month.

Strathmartine Road is closed between Hill Street and Mains Road.

Hill Street will also be closed eastbound from Hill Square to Strathmartine Road throughout the period.

The Hilltown will see disruption with the prevention of a left turn at the Kinghorne Road junction and there will also be closures on a section of Alexander Street up to North George Street.

Other stretches of road which will see closures includes Rosebank Street to Constitution Street and also Stirling Street, at the Hilltown junction, and North George Street.

Owner of Alba Independent Mobility Marc Mullen, 42, hit out at the disruption and claims that he wasn’t informed of the works.

He said: “There is no way for me to get deliveries — we are talking about heavy equipment and they can’t exactly drop it off at the top of the hill and get it down to the shop.

“It’s costing me money and having a huge impact.

“I don’t know how we’ll survive if this goes on much longer.”

Deborah Martin, who runs Ollie’s Bring and Buy, said the roadworks have been a “nightmare”, adding: “I’ve had no customers because they couldn’t park outside.

“Now the road’s back open but people are having to go miles away to get in.

“People are saying that they can’t be bothered with the hassle.”

Responding to Mr Mullen’s concerns, a Scottish Water spokesman said: “We’re aware the customer has raised concerns and we are currently in dialogue.”

Scottish Water previously revealed that some piping in Dundee hasn’t been upgraded for almost 100 years.