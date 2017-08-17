Locals hit out at ‘disgusting’ overflowing rubbish near homes on Dundee street

Residents in a Dundee street say their quality of life is being affected by masses of rubbish left lying about due to bins not being emptied.

People living in Balunie Avenue in Douglas said they were “disgusted” that rubbish from Eurobins was overflowing on to the pavement.

Jacqueline Higgins, 56, said that she had complained to the council on numerous occasions that the bins on the opposite side of the street were regularly left to spill over.

Jacqueline said: “There is rubbish all over the pavement as the bins are either not emptied often enough or else they are not up to coping with the amount of rubbish put in them.

“I have been complaining to the council since the Eurobins were put in at the beginning of June, but nothing ever seems to get done.

“There is regularly rubbish overflowing on to the street.”

Her neighbour, Susan Bannister, 55, said she too had complained to the council on numerous occasions about the mess opposite her house.

Susan said: “I constantly have to look out of my window to the mess across the road, as it spills out of the bins.

“It is a total eyesore and it’s affecting the quality of life in the street here.

“The gulls that are attracted to the rubbish regularly make a mess on washing hanging out to dry, our cars and even on people trying to sit out in their gardens.”

Responding, Kevin Cordell, convener of the neighbourhood services committee, thanked people for their patience in allowing the issue with the bins to be resolved.

He said: “Despite the initial challenges, it is encouraging to see that a full recycling service is in place and that recycling levels are increasing. I’m confident this trend will continue. Staff are continuing to work tirelessly to resolve issues when they arise and I would like to thank them for their continuing efforts.”

A report on the matter will be discussed by the neighbourhood services committee on Monday.