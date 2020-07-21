Locals left shocked by large police presence at Dundee supermarket

Locals were surprised after riot vans and police dog units arrived outside a local supermarket.

Six police vehicles descended on Perth Road near to the junction of Union Place yesterday around 9am.

Police Scotland confirmed a man had been arrested outside Sainsbury’s Local after reports of a disturbance at a property on Perth Road.

Locals who witnessed the disturbance said they heard “screaming” before a man was led away from the scene by four officers.

Images taken at the scene showed officers with search gloves on while a police dog unit and other police vehicles were at the pedestrian crossing.

One concerned man added: “I heard the screaming and looked out and saw the police dog unit and riot van.

“There must have been six police vehicles in total.

“I thought there had been some sort of disturbance inside Sainsbury’s given where all the police were situated on the Perth Road.

“There was one guy on the ground just on the public path directly outside the shop being arrested.

“It did seem a lot of vans just for that.”

Another man, who lives opposite the supermarket, said he had been “surprised” by the scene.

He added: “When I looked out I heard someone shouting ‘help’ and then I saw the guy on the ground.

“There were so many police vehicles at the scene.”

He continued: “I must have counted seven or eight officers in attendance.

“It is very unusual to see this type of thing going on around this bit, four officers placed him in the back of one of the awaiting vehicles and the scene quickly returned to normal.”

A Police Scotland spokesman added: “Following the report of a disturbance at an address in Perth Road in Dundee around 9.36am yesterday morning, a man has been arrested.

“There are no reports of any injuries in this incident.”