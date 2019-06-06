Locals hear screaming as man falls from third-floor window in Dundee

Residents today described how they heard screaming as a man fell from a second-storey window.

The incident took place on McGill Street with the man, described as in his 20s, rushed to hospital with head injuries.

His condition at present is unknown.

The street was closed, as was adjacent Albert Street, from Arbroath Road to Park Avenue while police dealt with the incident.

Raf Lewandowski was in his barbershop when the drama unfolded.

He said: “I heard screaming, it was a male voice. When I got out the guy was on the ground. It was very quick. The guy who called the ambulance asked me to help him. The ambulance arrived very quickly.”

Other eyewitness accounts described how the man was covered in blood after he plunged from the window.

A resident who also works in the area said: “I got here and it had already happened. The person was there and the ambulance was here.

“They were just taking him away when I got here. I didn’t see what happened but it was still a shock.”

Another member of the public said: “We just heard a noise, there’s always shouting in the street. Then we saw the flashing lights. We couldn’t see the person because of where the ambulance was.”

A statement from Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland is in attendance in McGill Street, Dundee, in response to a man in his 20s having fallen from a second-floor window.

“He has been taken to Ninewells Hospital with head injuries and McGill Street remains closed at this time.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call today at 9.11am to attend an incident on McGill Street in Dundee.

“We dispatched one ambulance to the scene and transported one male patient in his 20s to Ninewells Hospital.”