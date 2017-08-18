Locals to form action group after building fire leaves ‘massive hole in community’

Residents in Mill o’ Mains plan to set up a community action group in the wake of the blaze that gutted a pavilion.

Yvonne Mullen, of the Mill o’ Mains Community Pavilion Group, said that local residents are telling her they want to get together to form a group which will work to keep the community together.

The pavilion — which housed dozens of local events and various groups — was left in ruins after the blaze on July 23.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

Some locals blamed youths for the fire but police have yet to confirm if the blaze was started deliberately.

Yvonne said: “This is a community in crisis as a result of the fire which destroyed the pavilion.

“We are all working as hard as we can to keep things going but the loss of the pavilion has left a massive hole in our community.

“We hope to form an action group in the next few days that will keep the community together.

“Dundee City Council is to hold a meeting in the community next Thursday but we want to do something for ourselves. The people in the area want their own action group made up of as many local residents as possible.

“They want a group set up now, not sometime in the future.”

Yvonne said residents had been left feeling isolated and alone following the fire and were frustrated that more hadn’t been done to help them.

Immediately after the blaze, the community group was given the use of the local primary school.

Now that the pupils have returned to classes, the group has been offered a room in a sheltered housing complex.

A council spokesman said: “We are in the process of setting up a working group with representation from the council and community to look at the long-term solution for community facilities.

“The council is ensuring arrangements are in place so that programmed activities are able to continue.”

An event at Industry nightclub on August 27 will raise funds for the community.