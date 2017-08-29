Locals encouraged to use newly-opened Costa

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Perth Railway Station’s new branch of Costa/Travelines has now opened.

As well as hot drinks, visitors can also buy books, newspapers and travellers’ sundries, making this a convenient ‘go-to’ venue in central Perth.

The unit has just opened and is part of a wider project to improve customer facilities at Scotland’s railway stations.

As well as seating for more than 50, inside and externally, the unit is open for both rail travellers and locals to use.

The ScotRail Alliance’s head of station development Peter O’Connell said: “Our stations are increasingly community hubs where both rail customers and locals use their facilities.

“Many of us enjoy a cup of coffee or hot drink before travelling or when meeting friends, so in partnership with Costa, we’re providing good quality facilities for Perth Station customers.

“The station also boasts a lovely biodiversity garden – complete with a flock of ducks – which is a tranquil space in the busy city hub.

“The station team and volunteers who look after the garden welcome everyone – customers and locals, to come and enjoy the facilities.”

Costa Coffee Ltd has worked in partnership with Caterleisure for 10 years.

The Perth outlet is the latest of its type and follows the Inverness Station opening earlier in the summer.

Local discussions are taking place to look at longer-term redevelopment of Perth Station.