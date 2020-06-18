Five police units ‘scattered’ across Dundee city centre after reports of a fight

Five police units were called to the city centre after reports of a fight near the Overgate Shopping Centre.

Police officers were “scattered” across the Nethergate and the High Street shortly after 7pm according to one local witness.

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed there had been reports of a “scuffle” outside a shop on the Nethergate but no further action was required.

One man, who was walking home past the scene on Tuesday evening, described it as a “sorry sight”.

He added: “There were police scattered from the Boots entrance into the Overgate right along to Sports Direct.

“People were giving statements to officers at both sections, and another police van appeared to be driving around general area. I assume that was to look for others involved.

“It was a sorry sight to see what was going on.”

One woman who declined to be named said she was “shocked” to see what was unfolding given the streets were largely “empty”.

She added: “I saw a group congregated near the shops and my first thought was there isn’t a lot of social distancing going on in that group.

“We literally walked around the Seagate and came back and there was police everywhere, some of the group that had been standing in such close proximity were now screaming and shouting.

“The police had broken up whatever had happened but there was folk nearer to the Keiller Centre being questioned, so goodness knows what had gone on in such a short space of time.

“It was like seeing scenes when the pubs are closing, the people involved looked like they were in their 30’s and 40’s and really should known better.”

She added: “The whole thing looked like a waste of police time as well, one of the group involved was bawling and shouting for someone else involved to come back.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland added: “We were called at 7.05pm to a report of a scuffle outside a shop in Nethergate.

“When we arrived nothing was happening and officers spoke to a couple of people but no police action was required.”