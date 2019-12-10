Tuesday, December 10th 2019 Show Links
Locals delighted to see ‘beautiful’ Dundee on screen in forensic crime drama Traces

by Frances Rougvie
December 10, 2019, 12:50 pm Updated: December 10, 2019, 1:24 pm
A suspense-filled crime drama set in Dundee and starring Martin Compston was well-received following its television debut last night.

Traces, which aired on UKTV’s Alibi channel, explores the world of the Scottish Institute of Forensic Science and Anatomy – inspired by a real life department at the University of Dundee.

The six-part drama, written by Val McDermid, also stars Three Girls actress Molly Windsor and Breaking Bad’s Laura Fraser.

Actress Molly Windsor on set during filming in Dundee.

Members of the public were delighted to see their beloved city take centre stage in the programme with many taking to Twitter to express their views.

