Locals call for rethink on Fintry Primary School exclusion zone after council makes changes

Plans for a no-car exclusion zone around Fintry Primary School require further thinking, locals claim, after council officers modified the original plans.

Simon Redmond, treasurer of Fintry Community Council, used his deputation on Monday night to ask Dundee City Council to reconsider the Safer Streets plan for the school.

Funding was set aside in the Dundee Decides scheme for the project, which will ban all non-residential vehicles from the four streets around the school at peak drop-off and pick-up times.

Exceptions were originally set to be made under the plans first drawn up in 2018 for disabled drivers with blue badges – since dropped.

Mr Redmond accused council officers of trying to action plans that had not been given local approval.

He said: “I would ask for further consultation because what we are seeing in the minutes (of this meeting) is not what was set out in the proposals.”

In response, city development chief Robin Presswood said the scheme had “evolved” since the two community consultations had taken place.

The senior executive admitted: “It is different from as it was consulted.”

Ultimately, councillors instructed council staff to draw up a draft of the banning order, which will be shared with residents before it is signed off.

Lib Dem councillor Fraser Macpherson implored officers to keep the community council in the loop.

“The assurance I would want is, going through this more formal consultation, the community council can still make representations on the issues they have,” he said.

Following Mr Redmond’s deputation, neither North East councillor present – administration members Willie Sawers and Steven Rome – took the opportunity to quiz him about his concerns.

Mr Rome told the meeting: “This has been rumbling on for a long time.

“I hope we continue to engage with Fintry Community Council but I would hope members support (the paper) tonight so we can have that continuing conversation.”

This was not lost on the community figure, who has been campaigning on safety around Fintry Primary for several years.

“As local councillors, I thought they would have had some questions and have supported my proposal a bit more,” he told the Tele after the meeting.

“Councillor Rome was very quick to say ‘let’s get this over and done with’.

“We all agree something needs to be done, as a whole – but there has to be consultation.”

He added: “Hopefully there is potential to change certain aspects of this and come back round the table.”

The Safer Streets plan has been bone of contention with Fintry locals for some time.

Concerns range from whether it will lead to problems on adjacent side-streets, and whether it can be enforced at all.

Council transport officer John Berry told the meeting that the proposed exclusions and a plan for “part-time” enforcement had been agreed with Police Scotland.

He said: “At the launch of it, if there is a launch, there will be a police presence.

“Otherwise it will be like any other road restrictions that we hope people will adhere to, with an occasional ‘ad-hoc’ police presence.”