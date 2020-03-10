Locals ‘amazed’ no one is seriously injured after car ploughed into bus

Traffic was brought to a standstill yesterday after a crash between a car and a bus.

The incident sparked a major emergency response on Balgarthno Road, Charleston, shortly after midday after a red Peugeot 1007 collided with an Xplore 28 bus service travelling east.

Neighbours living in the surrounding properties described seeing “two young boys” fleeing the scene yesterday after their vehicle collided with the bus which was stationary at the stop.

One passenger on the bus service bound for Douglas said the vehicle “jerked” forward with the impact before they decanted the service shortly after midday.

Fire crews sealed off the street temporarily before the road was partially reopened.

One neighbour, who did not wish to be named, added: “I’m amazed the occupants of the Peugeot weren’t seriously injured.

“The airbags had gone off and there was a loud bang.

“I understand the driver of the bus had been complaining of a sore back but I don’t think anyone else was injured.”

The bus was removed from the road first while the extent of the impact with the car became clear.

Another man, who had arrived on the scene shortly after the crash, said: ”

He added: “Police were stationed near Balgarthno Street end of Balgarthno Road, it was my understanding that officers began searching the wider area while some remained at the scene.

One woman living nearby described hearing a “loud bang” before passengers came off the 28 service.

She said: “There was some damage to both vehicles. I saw all the emergency services at the scene.

“We’ve had the odd bump out here but nothing to this scale.”

Last night police confirmed the driver of the Peugeot had been charged.

A spokesman said: “Police received a report of a road crash involving a car and a bus around noon on Monday, 9 March in Balgarthno Road, Dundee.

“There were no reported injuries.

“The driver has since been traced and charged in connection with this.”