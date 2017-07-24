Three men have been jailed for supplying class A drugs after police recovered £155,000 of heroin and cocaine in Dundee.

Officers recovered almost £35,000 worth of heroin and £120,000 worth of cocaine during a police operation between April and October 2016.

Scott Curtis, William Malkin and Rogan Millar were held following the Operation Sylvan probe in the city last October.

Malkin, 25, was jailed for five-and-a-half years at the High Court in Glasgow.

Curtis, 27, and Millar, 28, were jailed for four-and-a-half years and four years respectively.

Malkin, of Dundee, was convicted of being concerned in the supply of the class A drugs between April and October last year.

Curtis, of Dundee, and Millar, of Tayport, Fife, admitted the same charge committed between September and October last year.

A previous court hearing was told Curtis and Malkin were seen entering a tenement close carrying a cardboard box and bags.

Drugs were discovered inside the box and bags during a raid at a flat in the building

The court was told Curtis had a knife, a baseball bat and a knuckle duster in his car.

The court heard Millar’s home was also searched and what appeared to be the remains of a drugs “tick list” were discovered.

Detective Sergeant Ewan Murray, of the Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit, said: ‘These sentences serve a strong message to those who deal drugs in our communities.

“Tackling drugs is a priority for Police Scotland and we will continue to target those individuals who are involved in this illicit trade.

“The recovery was the result of an intelligence-leg operation and I would like to take the opportunity to thank the public and remind them that all the information provided to us is taken seriously and we act upon it.

“Anyone who has information that could assist Police Scotland in taking another drug dealer off of our streets should call us on 101.

“Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”