Local toddlers will take on the role of DinoTots at Dundee Science Centre next week

Local toddlers will take on the role of ‘DinoTots’ in Dundee next week.

As part of its Early Explorers programme, Dundee Science Centre is inviting children aged three to five to learn about dinosaurs through story time, sensory play and concept-building activities.

The events will be held on Monday and Tuesday next week.

Amanda Dobrowski, STEM Learning Officer, said: “Dinosaurs have an eternal appeal to both children and adults and this specially tailored event will encourage children to discover the world of dinosaurs through play, by asking questions and finding clues.”

Early Explorer events are open to both organised groups and the general public.

Sessions will take place from 9.30am-11am and 1pm-2.30pm on both dates, with an additional slot from 11.15am-12.45pm on Monday.

Cost per child is £4.75, with one adult free of charge. The price includes a healthy snack and time to explore the exhibition floor after the session.

Siblings under the age of three can enjoy a snack for £2.50. All children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

For more information and to secure a place, please visit www.dundeesciencecentre.org.uk or telephone 01382 228 800.