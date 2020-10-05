Dundee tennis club hoping to serve up the next Andy Murray as interest in the sport grows after lockdown

A city tennis club has been “thriving” in recent months despite the doom and gloom of Covid-19.

The Broughty Ferry Tennis Club (BFTC) has experienced an increase in memberships as Dundonians have dusted down their racket after lockdown.

Courts on Elcho Drive have been bustling with people of all ages and skill levels with around 100 new members signing-up to the club since the safe return of the sport.

Craig Barr, head coach, said during his nine years in the role this was one of the “biggest increases” in demand he had seen in sometime.

He added: “We’ve seen a massive amount of new members and old members coming back and it’s been thriving ever since we’ve come out of lockdown.

“Tennis, unlike other sports, has been able to come out of lockdown a lot easier, it was one of the first sports that people were able to play safely.

“There is already social distancing between the courts and you only need two people to play so it has meant less impact on how the game has been able to return.”

Craig said there was a growing interest among those in the junior ranks.

He added: “We’ve seen a lot of families signing-up and the kids have really been enjoying their tennis with the great facilities on offer.

“There have been at least 40 kids coming to our ‘Friday Fun Nights’ which is great, now we’ve got them through the door our, our next challenge now is to keep them in the sport.

“Over the last five weeks at the fun nights we’ve held that number at around 40 kids coming back every week which is really positive.”

Susan Chalmers, president of the BFTC, said investment in the facilities had also been a positive for the club and the future of tennis in the local area.

She added: “The improvements here have been around two to three years in the making, we’ve got three new artificial clay courts, brand new mini courts and a practice wall.

“We are delighted with how everything is looking and it’s great that we’ve had such an influx of members coming in.

“From our club’s perspective it is really positive to see so many juniors coming back who’d maybe went off to try other sports in the past and now we’ve seen them returning.”