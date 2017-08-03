A £10 million plan to regenerate an ageing Perth retail park and create scores of jobs has been approved.

The long-awaited project will see the old B&Q site at St Catherine’s Retail Park bulldozed to make way for five new stores and a restaurant.

The move is expected to attract more big-name brands as well as generate about 100 jobs.

It is seen as the first stage of an overhaul of sites on the western edge of Perth’s city centre, with separate £30 million plans pending for a new cinema and shopping complex — known as the Mill Quarter — at Thimblerow.

St Catherine’s owner Episo Boxes is looking to revive the whole park.