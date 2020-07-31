Dundee residents hit out at lack of police action after rape incident

Residents have hit out at a lack of police action after a woman was sexually assaulted in Kirk Street.

Many locals expressed disappointment that, 20 days after a woman was raped and found wandering around wrapped only in a duvet, no arrests had been made.

And they said the incident was part of a much larger crime problem blighting the local community.

One man, who has lived on Kirk Street for over ten years, said: “It’s disgusting. I’m disgusted.

“Something really should be done about it, you can’t just leave it like this.

“I feel as though the area is being neglected, I think that the police need to step up patrols.

“You’ll see them come about twice a day, drive down the street and leave. You never see them actually walking.

“It’s always been like that.”

The resident also claimed that the sexual assault was part of a wider issue in the area, saying: “As far as I understand, it was all involved with drug activity, not that that’s any reason for this to happen.

“Most of the things that happen around here are. That’s what happens here.

“You see drug deals all the time, people pulling things out their underwear to sell to people.

“It’s gotten worse since lockdown began, it’s increased tenfold.”

Another resident also expressed his disappointment, saying: “It doesn’t surprise me, it’s part of the landscape here.

“I think people just become immune to stuff like this, they go to sleep and ignore it all.

“They get used to it, a lack of care, it’s gone on so long.”

However, others, such as Simon Campbell, are less upset by the lack of arrests.

He said: “I know for things like this it can take time, and it comes down to the victim and if they want to take things further.

“To be fair, it’s not a good thing to have happen in your neighbourhood.

“Staying here you always see things going on, police, fire brigade, all of it. You can’t let it frighten you though, just educate your kids and make sure they are safe.”

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.