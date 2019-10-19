Local promoter teams up with homeless charity ahead of Michael Parkinson show next month

Local promoter Events 105 has teamed up with the Eagles Wings Trust ahead of its Michael Parkinson show in Dundee next month.

The events firm has donated sleeping bags to the homelessness charity and has offered space at the Whitehall Theatre show on November 16 for support workers to erect a stand and inform showgoers about their work.

Ronnie Kidd, director with the firm, stopped by the trust’s offices on Douglas Street to make the donation and discuss further plans to support the charity’s work.

He said: “One walk around the city centre can highlight just how much of a problem we have with homelessness at the moment. Hopefully this will be the start and we can work together on other things to come.

“Hopefully we can encourage people to stop and think about why others become homeless in the first place.”

Rob Pettifer, charity support worker at the trust, said: “These will be going in the van and I imagine we’ll be able to give them out pretty quickly.

“We always try to keep a stock of sleeping bags and blankets so these will go to good use.”