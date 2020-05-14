Local politicians welcome news that prosecutors will now probe Scots key worker and care home Covid-19 deaths

The news that prosecutors will now investigate any key worker and care home deaths linked to Covid-19 has been backed by local politicians.

This comes after the latest numbers from the National Records of Scotland (NRS) showed that of the 394 Covid-19 deaths in Tayside and Fife, 164 have happened in care homes.

Now all deaths linked to the disease, either presumed or confirmed, will be reported to the Crown Office if they occurred while the deceased was working, including in a care home, or if they were a resident of the latter.

The Lord Advocate told Holyrood ministers that a dedicated unit would look at the deaths to help better understand the circumstances around each.

Shona Robison, MSP for Dundee City East, said: “This process will help to ensure that in due course we will better understand the circumstances of these deaths, knowing that each one is an individual and family tragedy requiring compassion and respect from each one of us.”

This week’s NRS statistics found that of the 394 coronavirus deaths in the area, there were 124 in Dundee, 54 in Angus, 54 in Perth and Kinross, and 162 in Fife.

In just a two-week period last month, 10 residents and a nurse at Pitkerro Care Home all died after contracting the virus.

Meanwhile, last week NHS Tayside said it was providing 81-bed South Grange Nursing Home in Monifieth with “direct clinical support” after it was hit by at least 16 deaths.

Chris Law, MP for Dundee West, said it was vital that increased testing was vital if the virus was to be curbed.

He said: “I have been in contact with care homes in my constituency throughout the ongoing outbreak and know of the incredible work that care home staff are doing day in and day out to help keep their residents safe and healthy.

“It is important that testing continues to be stepped up in the coming days and weeks, giving us more information and more security, particularly for our loved ones who are at greater risk from the virus.

“I would encourage everyone to follow the advice set out by NHS and Scottish Government, and together we will come out of this sooner and safer.”

One care home provider in Dundee has said the health and safety of its residents during the coronavirus outbreak was its top priority as it looks to curb the number of deaths in homes.

A spokeswoman for Balhousie Care Group said: “We are following closely the guidance issued by Health Protection Scotland, NHS Scotland and the Scottish Government surrounding the care of our residents, whose health and safety is our utmost priority.

“As well as following a robust infection control policy, our staff are working extremely hard to ensure that life continues as close to normal in these very trying and stressful circumstances.”