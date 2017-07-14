Six people were stopped for using a mobile phone while driving as police carried out a local day of action in Tayside yesterday.

Five were issued with conditional offer tickets and another person was warned.

Three people were also warned regarding tyre offences, one person issued with a ticket for seat belt offences, one issued with a ticket for red light offences and another person warned.

Another person was issued a ticket for defective brakes and one person to be reported for no driving licence, their vehicle was seized.

Sergeant Paul Taylor said: “Since Wednesday 1 March 2017, the penalty for using a mobile phone or hand-held device whilst driving was doubled, increasing from £100 fine and three penalty points to £200 and 6 penalty points.

“It is extremely disappointing to see that drivers are still continuing to use their mobile phones whilst driving.

“Resist the temptation to pick up your phone when you’re driving – put it away before setting off or switch it off.

“If you are using hands-free, try to avoid making or answering calls when driving – your attention will still be distracted from the road.”