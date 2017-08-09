Local performer Jennifer’s professional debut at Edinburgh Fringe

Monifieth performer Jennifer Glover has made her professional debut in an all-new production of Five Kinds of Silence at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Jennifer, pictured above (left) with understudy Meggan Downie, took on the challenging role of Janet in Shelagh Stephenson’s dark and dramatic play about a strained family living under the power of their vicious and abusive father and husband.

Twenty-three-year-old Jennifer, who now lives in Edinburgh, has signed for Victoria Steven Casting and is relishing being part of the world-renowned arts festival in her first professional stage role.

She said: “I’m looking to make my name in Scotland before moving to London but I’m focusing on the Fringe at the moment.”