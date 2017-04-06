An elderly Angus couple have been targeted by bogus workmen who used maggots to try to convince them they had woodworm in their roof.

The incident happened in Westmuir, near Kirriemuir, yesterday.

The couple’s bank intervened after becoming suspicious of their customers’ request to withdraw £3,000.

It follows a similar incident in March where an elderly Montrose couple gave £5,000 to bogus workmen who passed off the live maggots as woodworm.

The men entered the property after telling the couple they had noticed loose slates on the roof.

Angus Council trading standards believe the bogus workmen may be part of organised criminal groups operating across the UK, targeting older or more vulnerable people.