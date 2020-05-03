Local NHS heroes to benefit from hand sanitiser donation thanks to beauty business Tropic Skincare

Beauty business Tropic Skincare has gifted hand sanitisers to staff at Ninewells Hospital.

The London-based firm, run by former The Apprentice candidate Susie Ma and backed by Lord Alan Sugar, chose the hospital after NHS-employed Tropic ambassadors nominated it.

Tropic said: “We’ve focused our efforts on 13 hospitals across the UK who we believe would be most at risk from Covid-19.

“The selection process for this was extensive, and tough decisions had to be made.

“While every single hospital in the country is affected by Covid-19, these hospitals have been chosen based on extensive research by the team and advice from the UK Government on where our impact will have the biggest influence.”

The company is also dishing out 18,500 restorative ‘Calm Balms’ and cotton gloves to NHS workers at seven hospitals throughout the UK, including Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

The wrap on the products has been changed from its signature green to NHS blue as a mark of solidarity.