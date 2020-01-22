Local musicians Be Charlotte and Billy Mitchell to support award-winning singer-songwriter Tom Walker at Dundee gig

Two Dundee musicians are to support award-winning singer-songwriter Tom Walker on his upcoming tour of the UK.

The winner of the 2019 BRITs Breakthrough Award will be joined by Be Charlotte and Billy Mitchell as he performs at city venue, Beat Generator Live, on February 9.

Be Charlotte – real name Charlotte Brimner – will also support Walker as he takes to the stage at King Tut’s in Glasgow on February 11.

Walker, whose album What A Time To Be Alive reached number 1 in the UK and has sold over a million copies around the world, wanted to show his support for local artists for each date of his acoustic tour, which visits six towns and cities.

The artists were hand-picked after Tom invited applications for the opportunity.

He said: “The Home Run tour combines everything I love. Playing acoustically is always a buzz because there’s something really intimate and special with the audience when the songs are stripped right back to their basics.

“I love playing on home turf, where the fans really treat you as family and have given me a huge amount of support from when I was just starting out.

“I’m really excited to have all the support artists on board for the tour and to give a little boost to a local artist each night.

“It’s not that long since I was trying to get onto gigs as the opening act and it can really make a difference to your career by playing to new audiences who have the chance to hear you for the first time. To be able to offer that opportunity on this tour is amazing.”

Billed as “one of Tom’s favourite emerging artists,” Be Charlotte, who is signed to Columbia Records, opened his Barrowland’s show in 2019.

After a King Tut’s headline earlier this month, Mitchell’s debut single Psycho has had over 100,000 plays on Spotify.

Walker will also visit Aberdeen, Strathpeffer, Forres, Edinburgh and Manchester.