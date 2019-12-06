Dundee politicians given poor rating in ‘people-power’ index

Chris Law and Stewart Hosie are ranked outside the top 500 in the first ever People-Power index of the best MPs in the UK.

The SNP politicians, who are both fighting it out for re-election in next week’s General Election, have been given low scores in the list which was published by Change.org this week.

Mr Law comes in at 604th place in the list – the second lowest for a Scottish MP – while Mr Hosie did not fare much better at a lowly 590th.

The index ranks MPs on their ability to listen to, interact with and represent their constituents over the last two years.

Kirstene Hair, Conservative candidate for Angus in the upcoming election, came in at 577th – which was another poor show for the local candidates.

Mr Hosie said: “Over the past 14 years I’ve held a thousand surgeries, helped tens of thousands of constituents, met hundreds of them and responded to their queries over the phone, through letters, through email and in person, so I’m very surprised by the results of this index.”

It is understood Mr Law is also aware of the index and is in communication with Change.org to discuss his current ranking – with some points of contention over the findings.

The ranking of local politicians has caused concern among many that those in power are out of touch.

Andrew Thomson, a 61-year-old council worker, said: “I do follow politics and honestly I’m sick of the lot of them. There are a few that I like, such as Nicola Sturgeon, but I’m mostly sick of them.

“I think there’s so many politicians who see it as a career path instead of a way to help people.”

Sandy Jacob Naylor, 25, a video games artist from Stobswell, said: “It’s fair to say that some local politicians are very out of touch.

“At the end of the day, they’re supposed to work for the people. Not engaging and interacting with people could definitely threaten their election chances.”

However, some believe that policy is more important than public interaction.

Eoghan Mulvenna, 23, a programmer from the Hilltown, said: “Policy is more important that engaging, it’s still important to focus on interaction, but it all comes back to policy.”

The SNP’s recent decision not to send a representative to the Lochee hustings has also caused fears that they aren’t doing enough for the city.

Jayne Kelly, chair of Save Our High Street Lochee, said: “There’s very little support from the SNP in Lochee. Our hustings won’t be attended by any SNP or Conservative politicians as they have both declined to send somebody.

“Chris Law is honestly the invisible man in Dundee. It’s abhorrent for him to flub the people of Lochee like this.

“The SNP and the Conservatives won’t talk to us because they’re too busy? What could be more important than speaking to people from one of Dundee’s poorest areas?”

Candidate Chris Law said: “I try to attend every event in the run-up to polling day, however it is impossible to avoid schedule clashes and I treat all events on a first-come, first-served basis. I informed Save Our High Street upon receiving my invitation last week that I would be unable to attend on the night.

“If anyone has any questions for me as a candidate, they are more than welcome to get in touch at chris@dundeesnp.org and I will endeavour to get back to them as quickly as possible.”

Kirstene Hair and Conservative candidate for Dundee West Tess White have been contacted for comment.