Local motorist who was seven times above alcohol limit wears pyjamas in court

A 48-year-old woman appeared in court in her pyjamas and admitted she had been driving while she was nearly seven times over the limit.

Stephanie Gellatly, of Coupar Angus Road, Muirhead, appeared in the dock at Perth Sheriff Court in her checked pyjamas and Crocs after being arrested on Thursday.

The court was told Gellatly was seen veering all over the road between Newtyle and Meigle and stopping suddenly by other motorists around 7pm.

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney told the court that when she was breathalysed at the roadside her reading was 146 mics – while the legal limit is just 22 mics.

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton said Gellatly only had the car for a few months and it was still subject to finance.

Sheriff Gillian Wade said: “It is a high reading and you presented a significant danger to other road users.”

She deferred sentence until next month.