Local man, 91, in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by car

An 91-year-old man is in hospital after receiving serious injuries in an early morning Tayside road accident.

The man was involved in an accident with a car around 7am on Friday morning in Garth Avenue, Perth.

Garth Avenue sits in the city’s sprawling Letham housing estate and it is believed the man had just left a shop to buy newspapers.

Roy Benson, ownder of the newsagent’s the man had just left, said: “I didn’t see the accident but I phoned the emergency services and went to the man’s aid.

“He was an elderly gentleman and was, as you can imagine, quite distressed

“The ambulance personnel then arrived and dealt with him.

“I can’t say for certain as I didn’t see what happened but I heard he may have been struck by a vehicle.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police Scotland attended in Garth Avenue, Perth, shortly after 7am on Friday March 8, in response to a reported road traffic collision.

“A 91-year-old male pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a car. The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.”