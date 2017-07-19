A man who murdered his sister at her home in Fife last year has been given a life sentence.

Charles Gordon, 52, strangled Elizabeth Bowe to death in Bobby Jones Place, St Andrews on Saturday September 17 last year.

He was convicted following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow earlier this year of deliberately killing Ms Bowe by placing his hands around her neck and compressing it, putting a dressing gown around her neck and placing a plastic bag over her head.

Officers attended at the property where the 50-year-old was found with injuries to her neck and face and was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

She passed away the following Tuesday.

Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team led an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Elizabeth’s injuries and subsequent death, resulting in Gordon being charged with murder.

After being convicted at the High Court in Glasgow he was sentenced this morning.

Judge John Morris told him not to expect to be automatically freed after the 17-year minimum term.

Detective Chief Inspector Rory Hamilton, who led the investigation, said after his trial: “Charles Gordon carried out a horrific attack on his younger sister, Elizabeth, within her own home and the injuries he inflicted upon her were so severe that she passed away within hospital a few days later.

”This incident left the community deeply shocked and while detectives conducted a thorough investigation and made a quick arrest, local officers provided reassurance, assistance and support to Elizabeth’s neighbours and the general public within St Andrews.

“I would like to thank all of those who assisted Police Scotland with our inquiries, including Elizabeth’s family and friends, whom I hope can now begin to move on with their lives following this conviction.”