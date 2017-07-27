A 32-year-old man was caught with “violent” child abuse images which he distributed to other perverts.

Craig Bence, also known as Craig Robertson, of Main Street, Leuchars, was jailed for three years and placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The court heard that Bence was found with 452 still images of child abuse and 278 video recordings — all of which featured children under the age of 15 years old.

The majority of the material was the most severe, as categorised by police, with 217 of the still images and 229 of the videos falling into this top level.

Bence downloaded the footage from a hidden website based in Russia then sent them to other perverts online via messaging services.

He admitted to police that he was attracted to young children and that some of the footage he had was violent.

At the time Bence was on a sexual offences prevention order, having served a prison sentence in 2010 for an almost identical crime.

He admitted a charge of taking, allowing to be taken or making indecent photographs or pseudo photographs of children, and a second charge of sharing or distributing indecent photographs or pseudo photographs, both between June 14 and August 12 last year, at his home address.