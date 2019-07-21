Local leaders say Nigel Farage won’t get a ‘warm reception’ when he holds rally in Dundee

Local leaders have reacted coolly to the decision by the Brexit Party to stage a rally in Dundee later this year.

The party, led by Nigel Farage, has revealed that the City of Discovery will be its sole Scottish stop-off on a conference tour taking place in September.

Tickets for the Caird Hall event are available to “registered supporters” – informal fans who have donated to the party’s coffers – and the public.

However, the rally has been met with a muted reception from local councillors.

Council leader John Alexander said: “Nigel Farage is, of course, free to go wherever he likes.

“That said, why he’s chosen to come to Dundee is unclear, as I doubt he’ll find a warm reception by the majority in this city for his dangerous political narrative.

“Dundee has a proud history of welcoming and supporting people from all backgrounds and nationalities. His right wing politics sit in stark contrast to those held by most Dundonians.”

East End SNP councillor Will Dawson added that the thought of Mr Farage “desecrating” the Caird Hall made him “sick”.

The party’s decision to visit Dundee has been questioned given its relative unpopularity in the city compared with other parts of Scotland.

It accrued 14% of the Dundee vote in May’s European elections – a smaller share than most Scottish council areas.

West End councillor Fraser Macpherson said: “I really don’t sense from speaking with constituents that there’s much support for Farage and his latest Brexit party in our part of Scotland.”

But a Brexit Party spokesman said the city was chosen because of how it fitted into the rest of the touring schedule.

“There was a question of finding a hall of the right size on the right date and Dundee was the place to be,” he said.

“It is true we had more people voting for us in other parts of Scotland but Dundee is the place that worked out. We are coming to the voters rather than them coming to us.”

The Brexit Party is the largest single group in the European Parliament. It is yet to formally announce any policies, and came under scrutiny from electoral chiefs earlier this year because of how it collects donations.