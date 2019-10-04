Local ladies make £1,000 donation to Tayside children’s charity in lieu of birthday gifts

Two ladies have donated £1,000 to a local children’s charity.

Kay Allardice and Margaret McRae, who have been friends for more than 40 years, decided that instead of presents for their 70th birthdays they would request donations to Help for Kids.

Kay, whose daughter is an ambassador with the charity, said: “We didn’t really want presents so we just thought we would give it to the kids. It’s nice to give to the people you are living beside.”

Stacey Wallace, manager of Help For Kids, said: “We would like to say a huge thanks to the ladies. We were delighted to hear we were the beneficiary of such a lovely idea and massive thanks to everyone who donated.”