Supermarket chain Aldi has provided Fife with a timely jobs boost after announcing it is looking to recruit 26 new employees across the region.

Aldi currently has 74 stores in Scotland, with plans to open four more by the end of the year.

The recruitment drive in Fife is part of its ongoing expansion plans.

The jobs available in Fife include store assistants, apprentices and caretakers, and will be spread across Aldi’s stores in St Andrews, Cupar, Leven, Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy, Cowdenbeath and Dunfermline.

Richard Holloway, managing director for Aldi in Scotland, said: “Our approach is to recruit the best people in retail, build amazing teams and invest in each employee’s long-term career development to ensure they operate in an environment where they feel engaged, motivated and challenged.

“Working at Aldi comes with market-leading pay, benefits and career opportunities unrivalled in the supermarket sector.”