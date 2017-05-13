Homes in Tayside could be rented for as much as £10,000 a week during next year’s Open at Carnoustie, according to a property expert.

Duncan Robertson, who owns Dundee-based Robertson Property Management, said he had already taken more than 20 inquiries from people looking to rent homes for the golf tournament, which is still more than a year away.

His company arranged accommodation for several golfers when the tournament was last held in Carnoustie in 2007.

And he is encouraging people to get in touch with his firm if they would consider renting out their home.

Mr Robertson said: “We were contacted by sports management companies who represent some of the players who had specific ideas of what they are looking for.

“We tried to match their requirements and also advertised properties available in a variety of ways, including the golf magazines.

“We are already taking calls for next year’s tournament from companies and groups of people who are coming over from America for the event.

“Although the tournament isn’t until next July, many people look to get their accommodation arranged well in advance.”

Mr Robertson warned that although it’s possible that sums of up to £10,000 a week could be achieved, renting out a property also requires work by the homeowner.

The homes would have to comply with fire safety legislation, with the relevant paperwork, a detailed inventory has to be done, and owners also have to take responsibility for moving out their possessions and thoroughly cleaning the house.