A Tayside international hockey star spent a night in a Russian hospital after being injured in an attack by football casuals.

Cameron Golden, 18, of Invergowrie, had been representing his country at the U21 Men’s European Championships when a group of Zenit St Petersburg football casuals was said to have entered a restaurant 500 yards from the team hotel, where the players and staff were eating.

The restaurant is close to Zenit’s Krestovsky Stadium.

The players were attacked and a number received minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Mr Golden was detained in hospital overnight for observation.

Hockey chiefs are in the dark about why the group was targeted.

A Scottish Hockey spokesman said the players and staff had gone for a meal at a “family restaurant”.

He added: “Towards the end of the meal a group of football fans entered the restaurant and launched an unprovoked attack on the squad.

“The squad and staff members didn’t retaliate and left the restaurant to return to the hotel as quickly as possible.

“There were a number of minor injuries in the incident and one player was kept in hospital overnight for observation.

“The player was given the all-clear and travelled home with the squad the following day. The squad is now safely back in the UK.

“The incident was reported to the hotel and restaurant but not reported to police.

“Scottish Hockey takes the safety of all its players, staff and technical officials incredibly seriously.

“The Scotland U21 men’s staff handled the situation superbly and the response from the players was impeccable.”

David Sweetman, chief executive of Scottish Hockey, added: “This has been a frightening experience for the players and support staff and I am pleased that we have them back in Scotland.

“The staff coped with the situation incredibly well and I’d like to thank them for their quick-thinking and professionalism throughout this incident.

“I’d also like to thank the Russian Hockey Federation for their support and assistance.”

Representatives of Zenit St Petersburg couldn’t be reached for comment today.

Mr Golden declined to comment on the incident.