Local healthcare worker Demi writes song in an effort to keep city’s spirits up

One local healthcare worker has been hoping to keep the city of Dundee’s spirits lifted by writing a song dedicated to those who are in care roles during the coronavirus outbreak.

Demi Mcmahon, who performs in her free time, says that it has been a “weird” time as frontline staff across the country continue in their efforts to cope with the pandemic.

The 26-year-old wrote ‘With Love’ with the hope that it would serve as a message of support to those whose roles involve looking after other people.

She said: “It’s a really difficult time at the moment. Everyone is needing to be uplifted.

Demi McMahon, Dundee, Singer New Song " With Love" New Song – 🎤🔊❤️😍 This is my new song I have written called " With Love" It is based on the unsual time we are all having around the world just now. ×" we care for your Loved ones " .This is a reference as myself and many others who are in the caring role ,Caring for others. we will all get through this together.❤️And a Big credit for the piano tune by named as " Pyano" give them( like & suscribe) Like, Share, thanks again for your support. Much Love to you all and take care 🎤❤️🔊 #Sing #Songwrite #Care With Love, Demi 🎵🎤xxx Posted by Demi Mcmahon on Tuesday, 24 March 2020

“It has been so hard for so many, including those I’m currently looking after at work. They’re feeling emotional about not being able to see their families.

“Within your work you feel like the world is normal, then you go outside and everything has stopped.

“The reaction has been amazing. People have been saying that it has cheered them up – especially with them being stuck in their houses.

“I really just want to say well done to everyone for coming together during a stressful time. Hearing that NHS clap has been amazing too. I got shivers being part of it. Hopefully this gets better soon.”

Demi, from Menzieshill, has also been praised for her work on the frontline by one of the founding members of the Bay City Rollers, Gordon ‘Nobby’ Clark.

The former frontman has been sharing videos on his personal Facebook page of talented singers from around the world, in a bid to raise money for Edinburgh-based homeless charity, Steps to Hope.

Posting Demi’s performance of the Rihanna song ‘Love on the Brain’ on March 23, Nobby wrote: “This is Demi McMahon from Dundee.

This is Demi McMahon from Dundee. She works for the NHS looking after the elderly and is doing everything to cheer them up while they are not getting ant visitors, so say hello. She needs support. Posted by Nobby Clark on Monday, 23 March 2020

“She works for the NHS looking after the elderly and is doing everything to cheer them up while they are not getting any visitors, so say hello. She needs support.”

In response to the post, Yvonne Jackson wrote: “Great work… we need people like you cheering up the elders and caring for their needs and music is a way they can listen and enjoy.”

Richard Roncero, founder and operations manager of Steps to Hope, said: “We at Steps to Hope we absolutely delighted when Nobby Clark decided to launch this fundraiser on social media in aid of STH.

“The musicians that all got involved were just incredible and all helped raise an unbelievable amount of money.”

Anyone wishing to donate to the charity can do so at this link.