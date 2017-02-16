Local groups set to benefit as Tayside Co-op prepares for opening

Local groups are set to benefit with the opening of a new Tayside Co-op.

The new food store opens on March 2 in Alyth’s Market Street after a £500,000 investment from the retailer.

Six jobs have been created with the new shop.

The Co-op will donate 1% of own-brand products and services bought in the store to local groups.

Some of those in the area include One Voice Volunteer Group Association, Blairgowrie Tennis Club, and Blairgowrie Rattray and District Pipe Band.

The shop will feature an in-store bakery and a focus on fresh foods, meal ideas and everyday essentials.

Store manager Veronica McLean is “excited” ahead of the opening. She said: “The Co-op is committed to transforming and growing its convenience business and we are delighted to be making such a significant investment in Alyth – the new store looks great and it really is an exciting time for the whole team.”

George Ezady, Co-op area manager, added: “The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum. We are also giving back to the community.

“Our members have an opportunity to make a difference locally simply by using their membership card when they shop with us and raise much needed funding for organisations who contribute to improving local life.”