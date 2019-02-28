VIDEO: Local girl Ellie, 6, goes viral with video about living with daily seizures

A schoolgirl recently diagnosed with epilepsy has told the story of her condition in a live video on social media.

Six-year-old Ellie Bruce, from Montrose, was diagnosed at the end of January and, along with her mum Katie Mcgowan, has broadcast details of her condition on Facebook.

The video has been viewed more than 2,000 times as Ellie explains what the condition is. In the video, when asked how having seizures makes her feel, Ellie says: “Sad.”

The video will now be used by the charity Epilepsy International on its website, and a woman giving a talk about the condition at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford will be using Ellie’s clip as part of her presentation.

Ellie’s mum Katie, 27, admits it brought closure after previous MRI scans and ECGs had not returned any answers to the seizures she’d been suffering from.

Ellie had been taking fits since she was just one and a half but her family were struggling to find out information on what was causing her condition.

Katie said: “The MRI scans showed nothing and there were no answers for four years. I thought we’d eventually get these seizures under control.”

After being diagnosed, Ellie was given medication but Katie said it hasn’t helped the frequency of seizures.

She said: “The medication seems to be triggering the seizures. She had three last week which is quite a lot.

“She’ll be going to see a neurologist in March who will decide whether to up or change the treatments.”

During the difficult days, Katie says she sometimes has to miss classes at college in Arbroath while Ellie has not been able to attend school at Borrowfield Primary.

Katie added: “She’s missed quite a bit of school and I’m concerned about her developing social skills.”

Ellie even suffered from bullying at school when her epilepsy resulted in her becoming incontinent.

Fellow pupils had laughed at her when she’d had an accident, but Katie insists her daughter is starting to feel better at school.

Ellie’s diagnosis was made more difficult as Katie’s cousin, Aaron, died from epilepsy before she was born. She said: “Aaron died about 29 years ago while he was a teenager so the fear is inside me.”

Ellie has three younger siblings – Jaymes, 5, Charley, 4, and Miyah, 1 – who have sometimes been able to look after Ellie while she’s having a seizure.

Katie said: “Jaymes will come to me and say ‘she’s shaky’ and will go in the bath with her.

“She says herself that you can’t take the epilepsy away and it’s always going to be there. She has a strength that adults sometimes don’t have.”