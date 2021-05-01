Local fury after vile graffiti scrawled on Fife baby memorial

Locals in Fife were angered after graffiti was scrawled on a memorial for babies at a cemetery in Dunfermline.

A picture shared by Fife Jammer Locations showed vile messages left on a memorial stone at the cemetery on Halbeath Road in Dunfermline.

The memorial reads that is for “all our babies briefly known forever loved”, and is part of a small memorial garden at the cemetery.

Local residents reacted with fury at the picture, with some calling on parents to ask where their children were last night.

One mum said: “As the mum of two babies buried locally I appreciate how important their resting place is, so my heart goes out to the parents of the babies whose memorial this is. Absolutely heartbreaking.”

‘Evil’

Another furious local said: “Absolutely disgraceful, no excuse suitable for a crime like this. I hope they find the culprit/s. Thinking of the poor families and their lost ones.”

A third person said: “My thoughts with the loved ones of those who have been disrespected in the cruelest of ways.

“I wonder what on earth happened to someone to make them so evil as to do such a thing.”

Fife Council and Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.

Another local man, George Duncan, said: “Lived in Dunfermline all my life, hunted rabbits in the woods around the crem when I was younger and hung around in the woods when we were teenagers – never would we have done something like this in our day – what is wrong with them?”

It is the second time in recent years the marble stone at the cemetery has been vandalised.

In May 2020, one local gran was left devastated after discovering the stone, which bears her grandson’s name, had been vandalised.