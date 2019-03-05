Local folk celebrate after winning thousands in People’s Postcode Lottery

A group of Brechin neighbours have landed a four-figure windfall after being selected as daily prize winners in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The four Montrose Street neighbours will each receive £1,000 after their DD9 7DQ postcode came up trumps.

People’s Postcode Lottery players have raised £393 million for 5,500 good causes across Great Britain and internationally and the latest draw was promoted by Dogs Trust, which has received £9,563,452 in funding from players.

The latest windfall pales against Brechin’s last big win in April 2017 when players shared £3m. Almost 250 winners grabbed a slice of the pot, with the two biggest winners receiving almost £240,000.