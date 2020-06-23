Local firms reveal safety measures in place ahead of housing market in Dundee reopening

PPE is to be worn and all door handles are to be disinfected before and after viewings, as estate agencies in Dundee reveal the safety measures they will be implementing ahead of opening their doors.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced last Thursday that the estate agency market in Scotland would be able to officially reopen from June 29.

And now, local firms have set out the measures they plan to introduce as they prepare to resume business.

Peter Ryder, managing director of estate agency at Thorntons Property, said: “We’ve spoken to clients, and we’ve listened and responded to them by putting strict guidelines in place to ensure the safety of our team and our clients remain a top priority.

© Supplied

“Some of our new procedures include checking the health status of clients and people in their household and advising on how to prepare their property for a viewing or a visit from one of our property managers.

“This includes cleaning all door handles and main surfaces with disinfectant before and after a visit, and opening doors, cupboards, windows, garages and outbuildings to reduce visitor contact.”

The company is anticipating that face-to-face appointments will commence from June 29, and says it will focus on tackling its list of 1,300 viewing appointments and over 220 market appraisals from around the Tayside, Fife and Edinburgh area.

Mr Ryder said: “Throughout lockdown we’ve been able to look after customers remotely but with restrictions lifting for the property sector in the coming weeks, we can transition the team from furlough and return to work.

“We’re delighted to be able to start arranging in-person market appraisals for sellers and coordinate viewings for buyers.”

Previously Mr Ryder had predicted that virtual home viewings will become the new normal, even after lockdown has ended.

“We continue to recommend virtual viewings whenever possible,” he said.

“This will ensure only genuine prospective purchasers will visit a property. Viewings in person will be strictly by appointment only and we won’t arrange any open house viewings.

“During a viewing or visit, the number of people allowed in the property at one time will be limited, social distancing should be adhered to at all times and the wearing of PPE is essential.”

Chris Harland, director of Premier Property Management, is expecting a “considerable increase” in enquiries from both new landlords and tenants.

Mr Harland said that prior to the pandemic his firm had invested “significantly” in cloud-based property management systems, allowing many aspects of their work to be conducted remotely.

He said: “Our cloud-based maintenance and out-of-hours emergency system allows our tenants to report any issues within their properties efficiently.

“Virtual checklists and questionnaires which must be completed by parties involved in these processes ensures that as much clarity as possible is gained in respect of the occupants and any third parties who may be affected or vulnerable to exposure of the virus.

“Unequivocally, the area that has impacted greatly has been the introduction of virtual viewings and tours. Again, at the start of the year, we invested in market leading virtual tour equipment and software allowing us to provide in house 360-degree 3D virtual tours.

“This has increased our viewing capacity tenfold and allows viewers to access the property from their own home, smartphone or home computers. Many enquirers have also requested live video tours where they can be shown a property via video link.

“Whilst not new, we have observed a significant increase in requests for this service which benefits from the personal interaction between agent and client, something we must ensure remains a focus even with the increase in the use of property technology.

“Personal protective equipment such as face masks and the availability of sanitiser issued to all staff, both customer facing and back office based, will also be introduced.”

Mr Harland said that whilst there is still a necessity to hold office premises, it is evident that “we may now see a decline in traditional ‘high street’ businesses”.

He said: “Continued employee training and awareness of the affects of the pandemic are paramount and essentially we will continue to operate safely without compromise to ensure the welfare of our employees and clients.

“The effect of the pandemic on the relationships between tenant and landlord has been nothing short of inspiring as many have worked closely with one another with great empathy, to ensure that matters relating to payment of rent, evictions, changes of circumstance and the like do not cause unnecessary worry.”

Just last month Paul Letley, director of Pavillion Properties in Bell Street, echoed Mr Ryder’s opinion regarding virtual viewings.

He told the Tele: “We’ve been doing virtual viewings so the clients can have a chance to look round the property before they go out to see it and that’s to encourage serious buyers.

“But that’s going to be one of the biggest changes in what people want I think because if you are selling a house, you won’t want people trailing through it.

“So within the next six to 12 months I think virtual viewings will become the norm. We don’t know how long coronavirus is going to be about so the market has to change.”

A spokesman for Rightmove said that since the housing market closed in Scotland, new listings for sale have dropped by more than 90%.

He added that new properties to rent have dropped by 40%, but did note that there was a “noticeable uplift” in people enquiring about properties across the country after the market opened in England.

“Sales demand in Scotland dropped by 73% between March 24 and May 13, but is now running at just 20% down.

“Rental demand dropped by 50% compared to last year but is now actually up 15% on last year, in anticipation of the Scottish housing market being able to reopen.”