In their search for diversification, the owners of Hatton of Ogilvy Farm in Angus have come up with an intoxicating inspiration.

It involves a plan to turn misshapen Maris Piper potatoes into a tantalising tipple.

Now their Ogilvy Scottish Potato Vodka is reaping accolades.

Distiller Lewis Scotherne visited the Rotary Club of the Howe of Fife to tell members about the business.

The firm began under the guidance of Graeme Jarron, who was looking for ways to capitalise on his crop of potatoes.

After taking part in a course on distilling at Heriot Watt University in Edinburgh, Graeme developed a recipe for vodka and installed a distillery on the farm.

It takes an intensive three-week process of mincing, fermentation, distilling and filtering to turn the humble potato into a drinkable vodka.

Their product is then presented in opaque glass bottles imported from Italy.