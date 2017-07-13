A 35-year-old driver who knocked a cyclist off his bike was fined £700 at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Fraser Campbell, of Whitenhill, Tayport, also had his licence endorsed with eight penalty points after admitting three charges.

Campbell admitted a charge of careless driving on the A92 near the junction with Starr Farm Cottages, Moonzie, by failing to keep a proper lookout and failing to observe cyclist Richard Buchannan Robb, colliding with his pedal bike, causing him to be knocked off his bike and on to the road, to his injury and causing damage to his bike, on November 26 last year.

Campbell also admitted failing to stop to give his personal details after the collision and failing to report the incident to police.