Alastair Knight, 35, of High Street, Monifieth, was fined £280.

Knight was also issued with seven driving penalty points after admitting two speeding charges.

He admitted driving at 40mph in a 30mph zone in Drumgeith Road on February 5.

And he admitted driving at 60mph in a 50mph zone on Kingsway West, at Myrekirk Road, on March 17.