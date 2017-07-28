Fife-based craft distiller and brewer Eden Mill has landed a new £1.1 million supply contract with Aldi.

Guardbridge-based Eden Mill has agreed to extend its current beer supplier relationship with the fast-growing supermarket to its bespoke gins and pre-mixed cocktails.

Eden Mill was founded by Paul Miller in 2012 as Scotland’s first combined brewery and distillery. He said he was delighted by the latest tie-up.

“The deal with Aldi is a great step forward for our business and, with gin popularity on the rise, we’re looking forward to growing our relationship with Aldi over the coming months to introduce even more shoppers to Scottish craft gin,” he said.

Under the deal, limited edition Eden Mill gins such as its chilli and ginger variety will be available in store for at least a year, while the cocktails are part of a promotion.

Graham Nicolson, group buying director for Aldi in Scotland, said: “Sourcing the best quality Scottish products will always be one of our biggest priorities.”