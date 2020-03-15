Local dentists share expertise with Fintry Primary School pupils

Two dentists spoke about their jobs to pupils at Fintry Primary School.

Professor Nicola Innes and Mark Robertson, both of the Dental Hospital at the University of Dundee, told the children lots of interesting facts.

They said you have bacteria in your mouth and when you eat sugar all of your bacteria gets attracted to the sugar and eats it.

Once it digests all of the sugar, the bacteria then produces acid which turns into plaque, which causes decay.

Mark spoke about how he wanted to be an engineer at school, but the teachers made him do work experience as a dentist and he loved it.

Nicola started off as a nurse in Edinburgh but she has now been a dentist for 21 years. Mark has been a dentist for seven years.

They both had to go to university for five years and are now special dentists who only treat under 16s.

Mark said he likes working with children as it’s more enjoyable and Nicola said children are more fun.

They do also research and have been working on big issues like how to fix a broken tooth for a child and how to get children to brush their teeth.

They are trying sending text reminders to see if that works and also mentioned there are toothbrushing apps.

Mark said they are doing this because the main reason children go to hospital is because of tooth decay because they don’t brush their teeth.

Nicola said that instead of drilling out decay they can put a crown on it, which was developed through research in Dundee.

They both said they had problems with their teeth in the past, which was surprising.

Review: We think Harry Potter is ‘awesome’

The name of our book is Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, by JK Rowling.

Harry Potter’s mother and father died when he was little and he went to stay at his aunt and uncle’s house for 10 years.

One day he got letters upon letters and he went to a school called Hogwarts.

We think the book is good because it gives a lot of fantastic detail and makes you feel like you are there, especially when explaining what the school is like.

It was inspiring and made us feel like we wanted to keep on reading.

The feeling the book gives you is incredible – we think it is awesome.

The highlight was the sorting hat. That chapter was really funny and interesting.

We also liked the bit when Harry, Hermione and Ron went into the chamber with the three-headed dog and Snape gets bitten.

We didn’t like the bit when Harry’s parents died because it was very sad.

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Our hero

This week we are shining the spotlight on P7 teacher Miss Tough.

She is our hero because when we are feeling down she will always find a way to bring us back up.



When she does nice things for us it makes us feel cheerful because she doesn’t have to, but she does it because she wants to.



Miss Tough is respectful to staff and pupils and also super-funny.



She treats everyone the same so there are no favourites and tries to include everyone.



Miss Tough runs two football teams by herself – one for boys and one for girls.



She is a very nice teacher and every day she shows us something new and makes it fun.



She is kind, caring and trustworthy. If you need to speak to her she will always listen and that makes us feel good.



We want to say thank you to her for being the best teacher and we will always remember you.

If I could invent ways to get people to eat healthy food, I would…

… make a website to show you how healthy your teeth are and you can earn points on a leader board.

– Zac Duncan.

… create a system that rewards people with points and prizes if they eat healthily.

– Leo Farquharson.

… set up an app that sends notifications when it’s meal time with lots of healthy options.

– Ava Finnon.

… make a chart that compares healthy foods you have eaten with non healthy foods and looks at all the sugars and calories to see the difference.

– Karly Lockhart.

… make more healthy food that people would prefer.

– Madeeha Ahmad.

… make a healthy fork that starts to vibrate if you eat junk meaning you have to eat more healthy food.

– Calvin Jamieson.

… make junk food more healthy so that pretty much everything is healthy.

– Caleb Dobson.

… say to yourself if you don’t eat the healthy food then no dessert.

– Kurt Cara.

… make sugar-free chocolate and cake.

– Zak Healy.