The list of candidates standing for the Dundee City Council elections on May 4 has been announced.

A total of 69 candidates are standing for 29 seats in the eight wards in Dundee.

Four councillors will be elected to each of five of the city wards — Strathmartine, Lochee, the West End, Coldside and the Ferry.

Three will be elected to each of the remaining three constituencies —Maryfield, North-East and East End.

Candidates from the four main parties — SNP, Labour, Lib Dem and Conservative — are standing in all the constituencies.

In the West End there is no Scottish Labour candidate, although there is a Labour and Co-operative party candidate.

Other parties represented include Dundee Against Cuts, Scotland Independent Network, the Scottish Green Party and UKIP.

There are also six Independent candidates.

In Strathmartine, there are seven candidates while Lochee has 10, West End nine, Coldside 10 Maryfield seven, North East eight, East End nine and the Ferry also nine.

Existing councillors who are standing for re-election are John Alexander, Ian Borthwick, Stewart Hunter, Kevin Keenan, Tom Ferguson — as Independent — Alan Ross, Bill Campbell, Fraser Macpherson, Mohammed Asif — as Independent — Helen Wright, Georgia Cruickshank, Ken Lynn, Lynne Short, Brian Gordon, Gregor Murray, Willie Sawers, Will Dawson, Christina Roberts, Kevin Cordell, Vari McDonald, and Derek Scott.

The Dundee electorate currently stands at 107,979.

Candidates for the Angus elections have also been announced.

A total of 28 councillors will be elected for the eight wards of the local authority.

Only people aged 16 or over on the day of the poll that are registered to vote, and living within the respective ward, are eligible to vote.

Voters must register by April 17 or they won’t be able to vote.

