Local council bosses go on parking ticket blitz during school’s Christmas show

Council bosses have defended a parking ticket blitz during a school’s Christmas show.

Parents were stunned to find penalty notices on their windscreens when they emerged from an evening concert at St John’s Academy in Perth.

One mum claimed the event had been targeted by Perth and Kinross Council.

A council spokeswoman said: “We regularly receive calls from coach drivers who struggle to drop-off and pick-up passengers in the evening.

“This area was added to the traffic orders at the request of the campus.

“We only issue penalty charge notices (PCNs) to vehicles parked in contravention of an enforceable restriction.

“In regards to this complaint, cars which were parked in legally enforceable bus stops and on double yellow lines, obstructing access to properties, were issued with PCNs.”