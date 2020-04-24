Local companies back NHS Tayside’s essential boxes campaign

Owners of a local bakery and a bee farm have said they hope their donations to NHS Tayside’s Essential Box Campaign make life “a wee bit nicer” for frontline workers.

The Evening Telegraph are backing the scheme by NHS Tayside to deliver “essential boxes” to doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals during the Covid-19 pandemic.

One business who has already been supporting the initiative is the Newport Bakery who have been delivering fresh cakes and pastries to NHS workers as their way of saying thank you for their hard work.

Kelly Scott, who owns the bakery and the Newport Restaurant with husband Jamie, said: “We have close friends and staff members who have families working on the Covid-19 ward specifically and the respiratory ward and a lot of our customer base from both the bakery and the restaurant are NHS workers so we are very much aware of the situation.

© DC Thomson

“They support us as a business so now we want to support them. It is a lovely initiative for anyone to take part in and the only reason we are able to stay open and function as an essential business is because they’re doing their role and its a far greater risk than what we are doing.

“It is just to show that appreciation and offer that bit of comfort and to make life a wee bit nicer whether that’s with the bread a cake or a pastry.”

Another company supporting the initiative is the Friendly Bee Company based in the Ochil Hills. The family of bee farmers make a range of cosmetics from their honey and said it was their local postie who suggested they donate some to the NHS.

Farmer Tracy Robinson said: “Our rural postie had mentioned that he was collecting donations for house on his route and we thought it would be a great chance to donate some of our produce to the NHS.

© Supplied

“It has been great seeing everyone coming together to help support each other not just for the NHS but also in their own communities. We are also looking to donate more of our soaps and honey’s to the NHS on top of what we have already given too.”